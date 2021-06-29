Rogue Baron Plc - Opening Second Bar Location and Shinju update

For Immediate Release

29 June 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Rogue Baron Opens Second Bar Location and Shinju update

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ, OTCQB: SHNJF), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to announce it has opened a second bar in Washington DC. Rogue Baron has opened the location, called De Rhum Spot, to take advantage of the surge in consumer spending happening in the hospitality industry.

De Rhum Spot is a rum bar, with a nod to the historical influence rum has had on the Americas, Africa, and specifically Great Britain and the Royal Navy. The Rhum Spot is three floors with an outdoor patio and has one of the largest selection of rums in Washington DC. The location is roughly three times the size of Rogue Baron's existing bar, Bin 1301, plus it has a large outdoor patio which is becoming increasingly valuable in a post-covid world.

The terms of the investment are USD 90,000 for a 51% interest subject to contribution of another USD 20,000.

The Company's Shinju Whisky has seen its distribution footprint expand drastically in 2021. The Brand is now in six additional US markets; Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Illinois, and Georgia. Shinju is also now listed online with ReserveBar, which ships in to 35 states. Shinju distribution now covers circa 65% of the USA by population.

Sales are on track to hit over 5,000 cases this calendar year (compared to circa 2,000 in 2020 and 1,000 in 2019).

Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:

"We're excited about where we sit as a Company. The opening of De Rhum Spot gives us another direct sales point to the consumer. It's becoming increasingly clear that consumer spending in hospitality/beverage sector will probably be higher than it has ever been. We want to position ourselves to take full advantage of that. Having another location, plus the ongoing growth in distribution of Shinju, we feel Rogue well positioned going into the back half of 2021."

The Directors of Rogue Baron Plc take responsibility for this announcement.

The website address of the Company is www.roguebaron.com

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936