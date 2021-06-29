DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dialog Semiconductor Expands AC/DC Portfolio, Targeting High Power Density PSUs with Zero Voltage Switching Technology (news with additional features)



29.06.2021 / 08:00

Innovative Zero Voltage Switching Chipset enables up to 50% smaller PSUs at 100W+ Power Levels and industry's lowest BOM cost

London, United Kingdom - June 29, 2021- Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy (BLE) and Industrial edge computing solutions, today announced the availability of its innovative digital Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) chipset to enable 100 Watt and beyond High Power Density (HPD) Power Supply Units (PSUs) that are 30-50% smaller than conventional high power PSUs.

Historically, AC/DC converters have been challenged by thermal constraints associated with the efficiency of the device. Now, with Dialog's patented ZVS chipset, designers can reduce component size and BOM cost to enable smaller form-factor, lighter weight power supplies, including travel adapters for smartphones, tablets, laptops, power tools, and other portable devices.

Dialog's easy-to-use ZVS RapidCharge solution includes the iW9801 primary-side controller and the iW709 secondary-side USB PD protocol IC. The secondary-side digital compensation loop ensures stability and eliminates the need for extra compensation components. The integrated synchronous rectifier controller in the secondary-side iW709 further reduces the overall component count.

It also provides seamless multi-mode control for up to 94% efficiency and eliminates audible noise for high power charging with safe, cool operation in a small physical charger size. It's low standby power of less than 20mW delivers an eco-friendly solution. The chipset offers robust protection for over-voltage (OVP), over-current (OCP), user-configurable over-temperature, shoot-through, brown-in/brown-out VSENSE/ISENSE short, output short, and extra primary-side OCP and OVP.

"The introduction of Dialog's patented ZVS technology builds on our extensive AC/DC expertise and expands our addressable market into higher power density PSUs," said Davin Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Advanced Mixed-Signal Business Group at Dialog Semiconductor. "With this innovative ZVS chipset, customers can simply design higher power density chargers that are not only light-weight and ultra-small, but also very cost-effective."

Dialog's ZVS chipset supports most fast charge protocols, including USB PD 3.0 with Programmable Power Supply (PPS) and other third-party proprietary protocols. It employs switching frequencies up to 200kHz, so designers can use a much smaller and lighter transformer and smaller passive components to reduce charger size and weight. This complete solution uses built-in digital compensation, making circuit design quick and easy compared to analog approaches.

The ZVS chipset is now available, to learn more: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/acdc-conversion

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of standard and custom integrated circuits (ICs) that power the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's proven expertise propels the next generation of today's devices by providing Battery Management, Bluetooth(R) low energy, Wi-Fi, Flash memory, and Configurable Mixed-signal ICs, improving power efficiency, reducing charge times, while increasing performance and productivity on the go.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. With decades of experience and world-class innovation, we help manufacturers get to what's next. Our passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit ensures we remain at the forefront of power efficient semiconductor technology for the IoT, mobile, computing and storage, connected medical, and automotive markets. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2020, it had $1.376 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006).

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

