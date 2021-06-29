Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2021 | 08:05
Hexagon Composites ASA: Updated company presentation with focus on the renewable natural gas (RNG) market opportunity

The attached company presentation has been prepared by Hexagon Composites following a recent study on the renewable natural gas (RNG) market opportunity.

"To achieve a meaningful and immediate impact on climate change, we need cleaner trucks and buses on our roadways now," says Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites. "Net zero GHG emissions on a well-to-wheel basis can be achieved with an internal combustion engine running on RNG. This is currently not possible with any other energy source. According to NGVA, in 2020 92% of all on-road fuel used in natural gas vehicles in California was renewable natural gas (RNG). For the first time, we have seen California fleets fueled with RNG achieve carbon-negative footprint, removing more CO2 from the atmosphere than they emitted. This is evidence of the essential role RNG plays in achieving carbon neutrality today."

For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP IR, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • Hexagon Composites Company Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/34ea91cd-f907-42f7-8487-acd803d06d43)

