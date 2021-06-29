Adarga to Deploy Critical Artificial Intelligence Capability to the British Army in Contract Win

First live deployment of AI into The Field Army to enhance information exploitation underpins technology's vital role in transforming defence capability following the UK's Integrated Review

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adarga is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a key contract to deliver its state-of-the-art AI-powered Knowledge Platform to the British Army for an extended Capability Concept Demonstrator. The UK developed software platform will enable the Army to exploit the vast, untapped and growing amount of data at its disposal at a speed and scale previously unimaginable to maximise its effectiveness on operations. The multimillion pound, multi-year software licence is the Field Army's first deployment of AI in day-to-day use, a significant development following the recent Integrated Review in which the UK Government committed to investing in new and emerging technologies to modernise Defence capability and enable the UK to maintain a competitive edge over its adversaries.

The ability for the Army to better understand and effectively exploit the myriad of valuable information and knowledge available to them, which includes practical military experience from decades of lessons learnt on training and operations, is vital in succeeding in the highly-dynamic, challenging environments in which the Army operates.

Adarga's AI platform, incorporating cutting-edge data science technology, provides the transformational approach the Army is seeking to enhance and extend its human capability, solve complex data problems and digitise otherwise time and knowledge intensive tasks. Mission critical insights and hidden data connections can be identified by the platform in seconds, presenting information that may have otherwise been missed or would have required weeks to find through human analysis. This is critical in today's fast-moving and competitive Information Age. The British Army's ability to maintain the initiative fundamentally depends on how rapidly personnel across the whole force gain and maintain understanding in an increasingly complex information environment and where replicating past mistakes could have fatal consequences for success. Adarga is providing the technology to enhance the intellectual agility and speed of action of the British Army.

Adarga's Knowledge Platform fuses a variety of data formats from across a range of disparate Army sources and data repositories, combining these with other valuable real-world, open-source data in a single software platform. The platform uses high-fidelity AI models, trained to understand and analyse complex defence and national security data, to convert data sources and incoming, real-time information feeds into readily accessible knowledge.

The platform creates a rich and ever-growing, interconnected digital picture, drawing complex links between critical pieces of information. Users benefit from an intuitive user interface providing a single view in which to explore this expanding knowledge - including videos and foreign language documents that have been transcribed and translated by the platform. Along with expansive visualisations of their topics of interest such as event timelines, network builders, graphs and maps, machine-generated document summaries and reports, suggested and corroborated reading on topics of interest and much more.

Adarga is solving one of the most complex challenges brought about by the pervasiveness of information - using cutting-edge AI to read and understand human language including text, voice and video - alongside structured data, to present it to users in context of their particular mission focus. Adarga's Knowledge Platform is helping Army personnel to prioritise information requirements, make sense of given context, apply learning and to make better decisions. This improved access to knowledge is key to succeeding on operations, reducing risk and maximising effectiveness.

Robert Bassett Cross, CEO of Adarga, said:

"In today's competitive and uncertain world, data and information are more of a strategic asset than ever before. Making sense of and understanding all of this available information underpins everything the British Army does and is vital to the success or failure of operations. Adarga is proud to be supporting the British Army in this first important, real-world application of AI. Harnessing AI technology provides Army users with a powerful capability to overcome the challenges of more traditional time and knowledge intensive methods of enabling understanding and highlights the Army's innovative approach and ambition to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving operating environment. Working closely with our partners in the Field Army, the deployment of Adarga's AI platform has been pivotal in deciphering vast quantities of complex data at speed and scale, providing the context, insight and foresight required to drive effective decision making".

Adarga is the one of the UK's leading developers of artificial intelligence (AI) software for Defence and National Security, helping organisations to discover mission-critical insights in seconds.

Based in London and Bristol, Adarga's mission is to enable its customers to make better decisions today, to work faster and smarter, and to unlock the hidden value their data. Its state-of-the-art enterprise AI analytics platform, the Knowledge PlatformTM, is providing organisations with a transformational competitive edge by automating the analysis of vast amounts of valuable, disparate data at high speeds to help users discover the deep and mission-critical insights that drive faster and better decisions.

Adarga's world-class team has combined cutting-edge natural language processing, machine learning and network science technology into a fully scalable, extendable software platform that can understand, analyse and contextualise complex defence and national security data in all formats, including human generated data like text voice and video, at a speed and scale previously unimaginable.

