- (PLX AI) - Studsvik signs strategic agreements for dismantling of nuclear power plants in Germany with a total order value of SEK 135 million.
- • The services will be evenly distributed over a three-year period
- • Studsvik Decommissioning and Radiation Protection Services business area offers services in radiation protection, decommissioning, dismantling, decontamination, and engineering in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and the Netherlands
