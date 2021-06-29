The German research institute said the gallium arsenide cell has achieved the highest efficiency to date for the conversion of light into electricity.Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE claims to have achieved a 68.9% conversion efficiency rate for a III-V solar cell that can be used in laser energy transmissions systems. "In this new form of energy transfer, called power by light, the laser energy is delivered either through the air or via an optical fiber to a photovoltaic cell whose properties match the power and the wavelength of the monochromatic laser light," the ...

