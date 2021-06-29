DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
/ Key word(s): Agreement
CSE: DTC FSE: DTC USOTC: DTCFF
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SIGNS A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH THE CURIE INSTITUTE FOR TESTING THE ACCUM-T-DM1 ADC THERAPEUTIC IN PDX MODELS OF BREAST CANCER
Vancouver, BC, Canada, June 29th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the establishment of a collaboration with the Curie Institute (Paris, France) to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of Accum-T-DM1 ADC in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of breast cancer.
The Curie Institute is a worldwide renowned center engaged leader in fundamental and applied scientific research to better serve humankind in fighting illnesses such as cancer. Their scientific team has a wide expertise in the field of medical and experimental pharmacology with PDX models of cancer.
T-DM1 (Kadcyla(R)) is currently used to treat women with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The efficacy of the treatment remains limited due to sub-optimal drug delivery to tumor cells resulting in some treatment resistance, recurrence, and side effects.
The agreement between the Curie Institute and Defence Therapeutics stipulates the following objectives related to the breast cancer:
"The AccumTM technology has been very efficient at enhancing protein-/or cell-based vaccination and ADCs potency. This studies objective in demonstrating enhanced efficacy and the refined treatment regiment of Accum-T-DM1, can lead to an enhanced ADC platform for the AccumTM technology. This serves as a strong foundation for a panoply of other therapeutics endowed with limitations known to impairing their therapeutic potency. AccumTM enhanced efficacy opens up a broad opportunity in the ADC market to address this," mentioned Sebastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics.
Currently, the T-DM1 regiment is long and tedious. The use of the AccumTM in this context is expected to increase significantly the efficiency as well as to lower the treatment cycle, which would highly lower the side effects triggered by the current ADC therapies.
US Breast Cancer Antibodies immunotherapy Therapeutics Market Offers USD 20 Billion Opportunity by 2026 according to Kuick research.
About Defence:
For further information:
29.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Defence Therapeutics Inc.
|1680 - 200 Burrard St
|V6C3L6 Vancouver
|Canada
|E-mail:
|info@defencetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://defencetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CA24463V1013
|WKN:
|A3CN14
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Toronto
|EQS News ID:
|1212871
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1212871 29.06.2021