Dienstag, 29.06.2021
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Infrea to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, June 29, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Infrea AB's shares (short name INFREA) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm
Main Market. The company belongs the Industrials segment and is the 110th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Infrea invests in non-listed infrastructure companies. They are focused on
companies that serves society and have a turnover of 30-300 MSEK. As the
company is growing with both employees and newly acquired companies, Infrea is
strategically working to overlook their sustainability efforts, for example by
implementing an overbridging reporting system. The company was founded in 2012
and is headquartered in Stockholm. 

"The demand for Infrea's services is growing, which gives us a good starting
point to gain market share over time," said Tony Andersson, CEO of Infrea. "Our
size and market positioning also gives us a good spread of risk. To be listed
on Nasdaq Stockholm is not only a certification of Infrea's quality standards,
but it also marks an important milestone in the growth journey from here on." 

"We are happy to Welcome Infrea to the Nasdaq family as they list on the Main
Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Infrea have
proved that they have a strong history of growth and development, something
that will attract new share holders. We look forward to follow their journey as
a Main Market company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
