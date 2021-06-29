Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Infrea to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, June 29, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Infrea AB's shares (short name INFREA) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Industrials segment and is the 110th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Infrea invests in non-listed infrastructure companies. They are focused on companies that serves society and have a turnover of 30-300 MSEK. As the company is growing with both employees and newly acquired companies, Infrea is strategically working to overlook their sustainability efforts, for example by implementing an overbridging reporting system. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Stockholm. "The demand for Infrea's services is growing, which gives us a good starting point to gain market share over time," said Tony Andersson, CEO of Infrea. "Our size and market positioning also gives us a good spread of risk. To be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm is not only a certification of Infrea's quality standards, but it also marks an important milestone in the growth journey from here on." "We are happy to Welcome Infrea to the Nasdaq family as they list on the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Infrea have proved that they have a strong history of growth and development, something that will attract new share holders. We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com