Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Fastighets AB Stenvalvet on STO Corporate Bonds (254/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Fastighets AB Stenvalvet with effect from 2021-06-30. Last day of trading is set to 2025-06-17, 2027-06-17. The instruments will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003951