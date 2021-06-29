Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that subsidiary Beyond the Moon Inc. ("Beyond the Moon") has selected "DuckSTARTER" as their first launchpad.

Beyond the Moon has acquired 100,000 DUCK tokens, and locked-in the "Champion Tier," the top tier on the launch platform of DuckSTARTER. The Champion Tier guarantees allocations in each Initial Dex Offering ("IDO"). After the DUCK tokens have been purchased, the Company will move into know your customer ("KYC") which makes us eligible for all upcoming IDO's.

"We are excited to bring our shareholders exposure to IDO's through our Beyond the Moon Acquisition. Graph has employed a unique approach to building our DeFi focused company a we look forward to reporting the results of the IDO's shortly," says Paul Haber, CEO of Graph Blockchain Inc.

About DuckSTARTER

DuckSTARTER is a service platform for blockchain projects. It acts as the final bridge between early-stage projects and the community before a project goes fully public. DuckSTARTER has a unique level system which requires users to lock-in a certain amount of DUCK tokens to participate in the launch platform. DuckSTARTER is a part of the DuckDAO ecosystem, a collective consisting of thousands of individuals, dedicated builders, and marketing powers.

Over the past 6 months DuckSTARTER has launched over 30 IDO's on the DuckDAO ecosystem and will continue to launch new IDO's each month.

Additional information on the DuckSTARTER is available at https://duckstarter.io/about.

About Beyond the Moon Coordinators

Beyond the Moon manages all aspects of investing in the launchpad opportunities. Beyond the Moon provides exposure to the most exciting opportunities in crypto - crypto launchpads. Launchpads are crypto projects designed to promote and introduce upcoming projects to the crypto market. The target manages the process of entering crypto launchpads, helping facilitate the access to early-stage crypto tokens. Before listing a new token on a Decentralized Exchange ("DEX"), launchpads provide the first public investment round, called an Initial DEX Offering ("IDO"). Early access to crypto projects is difficult to access but provides the highest potential return on investment in the space. Moon coordinates all aspects of registration, staking, and investment in the launchpads and their tokens.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides our shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance. Graph, through its wholly owned subsidiary Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner that focuses on altcoins, can provide our investors with exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains that altcoins represent.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com and www.babbagemining.com.

