Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA5K ISIN: SE0000872095 Ticker-Symbol: B6E 
Frankfurt
29.06.21
08:07 Uhr
14,825 Euro
-0,260
-1,72 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,20515,39010:37
15,26015,32010:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB14,825-1,72 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.