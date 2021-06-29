- (PLX AI) - Price target SEK 180.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|15,205
|15,390
|10:37
|15,260
|15,320
|10:37
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:51
|SOBI Rises 2% After Kepler Initiates with Buy Recommendation
|(PLX AI) - SOBI shares rose 2% in early trading after Kepler Cheuvreux initiated coverage with a buy recommendation. • Price target SEK 180 implies 18% upside• SOBI's late-stage pipeline will drive...
► Artikel lesen
|09:45
|Swedish Orphan Initiated with Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
|(PLX AI) - Price target SEK 180.
► Artikel lesen
|01.06.
|Sobi at EHA virtual congress 2021: focus on results in PNH and treatment for ITP
|STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) will present data at the EHA (European Haematology Association) virtual congress, 9-17 June 2021, highlighting...
► Artikel lesen
|25.05.
|Apellis-Sobi Partnered Pegcetacoplan Shows Clinically Meaningful Improvements in Rare Blood Disorder Study
|11.05.
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF) CEO Guido Oelkers on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB
|14,825
|-1,72 %