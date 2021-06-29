- (PLX AI) - SOBI shares rose 2% in early trading after Kepler Cheuvreux initiated coverage with a buy recommendation.
- • Price target SEK 180 implies 18% upside
- • SOBI's late-stage pipeline will drive significant sales acceleration and diversification of the company's profile, Kepler said
- • The company has several near-term catalysts, while investments will decline in 2023-2025 while high-margin products will accelerate, Kepler said
- • SOBI may have additional upside from a possible positive trial result with pegcetacoplan in ALS in the second half of next year: Kepler
