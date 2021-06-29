QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL

Quadrise is preparing for marine trials with MSC Shipmanagement, two larger-scale trials with an industrial partner in Morocco and a pilot up-stream trial in Utah. Management notes that these activities could potentially result in the first commercial shipments of MSAR in early calendar year (CY) 2022. Importantly, MSC would like to test Quadrise's low carbon fuel, bioMSAR, ahead of standard MSAR during the letter of no objection (LONO) programme.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...