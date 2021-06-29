Berkshire Grey, Inc.: Berkshire Grey Exhibits Intelligent Enterprise Robotics at IntraLogisteX Conference

Neil Berry, Senior Vice President& General Manager, EMEAat Berkshire Grey, to present "Driving the Supply Chain of the future with Intelligent Enterprise Robotics" on July 2, 2021 from 12:20-12:50 p.m. BST.

BEDFORD, Mass., June 29, 2021, the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate for supply chain processes, announced they will be exhibiting at the IntraLogisteX Conference from July 1-2, 2021, in the Ericsson Exhibition Halls at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, United Kingdom.

On July 2, 2021 from 12:20-12:50 p.m. BST, Neil Berry, Senior Vice President& General Manager, EMEAat Berkshire Grey, will present his session, " Driving the Supply Chain of the Future with Intelligent Enterprise Robotics ." Berry will discuss the impact of the eCommerce boom of 2020 for supply chains, including consumer expectations. Additionally, he will share how Intelligent Enterprise Robotics will help companies across retail, eCommerce, logistics, and parcel industries create resilient businesses with modern supply chains that can succeed now and into the future.

Register and attend Berry's session here . To speak to Berkshire Grey at the IntraLogisteX Conference, visit Berkshire Grey's exhibition stand number 1010 .

The IntraLogisteX Conference aims to cut through the growing noise in the supply chain and logistics industry, and offer logistics professionals solutions to their current and future challenges, from the latest materials handling technologies to full-scale warehouse automation options.

As previously announced, on February 24, 2021, Berkshire Grey entered into a definitive agreement with Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: RAAC) that is expected to result in Berkshire Grey becoming a publicly listed company early in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by the stockholders of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, sort, and organize operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today's connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers.



Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

To learn more about Berkshire Grey, visit www.berkshiregrey.com .

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp focuses on value creation opportunities at the forefront of rapid technological innovation and economic growth. We believe that alternatives to the traditional IPO process create a key avenue for transformative, category-defining companies to quickly and efficiently access public markets, enabling them to scale their business and create value for a broad and diverse group of investors. For more information about RAAC, please visit: www.revolutionaac.com.

