Girard Takes Helm During Time of Unprecedented Growth for the Company

The board of directors of EfficientIP, a leader in network automation and DDI, is pleased to announce that it has named Norman Girard as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 28, 2021. He will also become a member of the board of directors. Girard, a customer-focused and energetic business leader, brings more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, networking, driving revenue growth, and scaling organizations at an international level; he aims to continue building EfficientIP as a leader in the secure DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) space. He succeeds David Williamson, who has retired.

"I am very happy with the arrival of Norman, who should enable EfficientIP to accelerate its strategic development and technological leadership," says Thierry Drilhon, Chairman of the Board. "His knowledge of the market, his operational experience and his leadership are all assets in creating value for the benefit of customers, employees, partners, and shareholders."

Girard comes to the role from thirteen years at Varonis, a company focused on cybersecurity and data protection. Beginning first as a Managing Director for Southern Europe, Girard's strong sense of urgency and attention to detail led him to launch operations for a continental sales team. As Vice President and General Manager for Continental Europe, he built an $80M business and attracted over 2,000 new customers.

"It is an honor for me to join EfficientIP, and I want to thank the board of directors for their trust," Girard says. "I especially want to applaud the hard work of the team led by David Williamson, who was able to build the foundation for a sustainable, profitable business and create an international leader in the DDI space. I will do my best to maintain the amazing culture that has been established, and to lead the management, the strategic direction and execution of the EfficientIP vision."

Prior to Varonis, Girard was the Sales Director and General Manager for EMEA of Blue Lane Technologies (later acquired by VMWare). He also served as Technical Product Manager for Qualys, the Vulnerability Management Leader, and helped the company grow from ten customers to more than 2,500.

Girard comes to EfficientIP at an auspicious time. The company posted one of its strongest years on record in 2020, with 69% overall global growth for the year and nearly doubling its 2020 Q4 numbers from 2019 Q4. In 2021 so far, Q1 has shown a 39% increase in bookings from the same period in 2020.

Girard succeeds David Williamson, who had been the CEO of EfficientIP for twelve years. "I am very confident handing the role of CEO over to Norman," Williamson says. "It has been a fantastic journey! With great dedication and commitment from all teams, we managed to develop EfficientIP into a first-class player in the DDI market. I want to thank all members of the EfficientIP family for their hard work and contribution, and I am confident that Norman will lead EfficientIP to its next success."

Girard holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science from the University of Paris.

ABOUT EFFICIENTIP

EfficientIP is a network automation and security company, specializing in DNS-DHCP-IPAM solutions (DDI), with the goal of helping organizations worldwide drive business efficiency through agile, secure and reliable infrastructure foundations. We enable IP communication and simplify network management with end-to-end visibility and smart automation, while our patented technology secures DNS services to safeguard data and ensure application access. Companies in all sectors rely on our offerings to face the challenges of key IT initiatives such as cloud applications and mobility. For further information, please visit: www.efficientip.com

