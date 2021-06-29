Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.06.2021 | 11:03
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Steve Callaghan Appointed as Chairman at Marston Holdings

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marston Holdings, the UK's largest provider of integrated technology solutions to the transportation and enforcement sectors, has announced the appointment of Steve Callaghan as Chairman of its board of directors. This appointment follows significant new investment from Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP and Intermediate Capital Group plc.

Steve Callaghan Appointed as Chairman at Marston Holdings

Marston Holdings supports organisations implementing transportation and enforcement-related public policy, from streetscape design to installation and monitoring of video cameras. As part of its focus on transportation, Marston Holdings has a strong commitment to supporting sustainability.

Marston Holdings is pleased to welcome Steve Callaghan as Chairman. He brings a wealth of experience in technology, transportation and sustainability, as well as leadership experience and commercial acumen to help Marston Holdings deliver its ongoing strategy for growth. His strong track record in creating shareholder value and undertaking M&A transactions will also help Marston Holdings to further extend its portfolio of services and solutions used by public and private sector clients across the UK.

Steve Callaghan has been a CEO and Chairman for over 24 years in both public and private equity held businesses including Ceres Power Holdings plc, the world-leading solid oxide fuel cell business that is changing the world of power, and Navtech Radar, which is a leading provider of innovative stopped vehicle detection and autonomous vehicle technology systems. He has also held senior leadership positions with IBM Global Services.

Steve has an extensive understanding of the local government landscape, having served as CEO and now Vice-Chairman of Northgate Public Services, the supplier of mission critical software used by police, health, housing and government services. He is also an FCA Approved Person.

"I am delighted to have joined Marston Holdings as we gear up for the next phase of growth and business evolution," commented Steve Callaghan. "The Group has impressive market position and a clear strategy for the future, complemented by a commitment to the sustainability agenda."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1552874/Steve_Callaghan_Marston_Holdings.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.