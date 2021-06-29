UCL Professor From Zambia Receives International Science Award

Professor Sir Alimuddin Zumla receives prestigious tropical sciences recognition in London

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a slew of firsts as Professor Sir Alimuddin Zumla received his prize as the recipient of the 2020 Mahathir Science Award (MSA), the most prestigious international science award for Tropical Sciences. This is the first time a recipient of the Award has been presented with the prize abroad as Sir Alimuddin received the prize at the Malaysian High Commission in London, where he lives. In previous years, the prize has been presented by the Malaysian King in a private ceremony in Malaysia.

This year's prizegiving ceremony, which was officiated by the former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, was also the first time the ceremony was held virtually and broadcast live.

Sir Alimuddin has been awarded the Mahathir Science Award in Tropical Medicine in recognition of his outstanding contributions to global health, particularly in tropical infectious diseases. His research and capacity development work across multiple countries have allowed for improved health policy and outcomes for people suffering from tuberculosis, TB/HIV co-infections and infectious diseases with epidemic potential.

Sir Alimuddin, who was born and raised in Zambia, is currently a Professor of Infectious Diseases and International Health at University College London, UK and Consultant Infectious Diseases Physician at UCL Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London.

Utilizing his extensive experience in infectious diseases and global collaboration, he also played a role in initiating multidisciplinary collaborative research, capacity building, training and advocacy projects for COVID-19 with collaborators from China, Portugal, Italy, France, Ireland, Africa and the Middle East.

In his acceptance speech for the award, Sir Alimuddin said that individual efforts do not win prizes and medals.

"Throughout my career, I've been fortunate enough to work with thousands of wonderful people worldwide. The Award of the very prestigious Mahathir Science Award to me, reflects the commitment, dedication and hard work of my research teams, collaborators and friends across the world," he said.

Nominees for the Mahathir Science Award go through a rigorous selection process modelled on the Nobel Prize (scientific) selection procedures to ensure that the Award is presented to the best candidate. MSA Laureates receive USD100,000, a solid gold medal and a certificate as their prize.

