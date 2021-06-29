Threedium, a 3D company specializing in creating interactive 3D AR assets has launched its inaugural list of the Top 50 Voices in 3D, AR, VR.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005135/en/

There's no doubt that 3D, Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) are making big moves in the tech industry, and Threedium is proud to be a part of this exciting new movement. The industry wouldn't be what it is today without the hard work and dedication of the people behind the scenes; the movers and shakers who are making their voices heard, and helping to propel the industry forward into new frontiers.

Threedium is excited to announce the Top 50 Voices list highlighting those people who are making the future of ecommerce and the metaverse a reality. These are the experts driving the conversation in 3D, VR and AR. A global collection of leaders, thinkers, and innovators who we believe are the standout voices in our industry today. From tech futurists and business leaders to game designers and developers, these unique voices are sparking conversation about important industry topics and helping to build a bigger, better XR community along the way.

"For the award, we wanted to create something unique- what better than a 3D NFT Trophy made available to the award winners," said Mike Charalambous, CEO of Threedium. "We are proud to highlight Cathy and all of those who are pushing the entire industry forward in our inaugural Top 50 Voices list."

"Through my work with global luxury brands, I've seen first hand how they are getting ready to enter virtual worlds, AR, and the metaverse. For brands, the metaverse is the next frontier, that's why I'm honored to be named one of Threedium's Top 50 Voices and I'm grateful for the entire XR community and to Threedium for this recognition," said Cathy Hackl, tech futurist, metaverse strategist and the number one voice on the inaugural Top 50 Voices list from Threedium.

View the Full Top 50 Voices list at threedium.io/Top50

For the Top 50 Voices Trophy, Threedium commissioned Marcolina Design who specializes in interactive, video and augmented reality design. By scanning the QR code on the website, or visiting the weblink from their mobile device, users are brought to an interactive 3D AR Trophy using Threedium's 3D AR platform.

The Top 50 Voices Trophy is available as an NFT on OpenSea. The limited-edition 3D NFT Trophy will be made available to all of the award recipients. The Top 50 Voices Trophy will be restricted to 50 NFT's in total. View the collection on OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/threedium

About Threedium

Headquartered in London, Threedium is building the 3D internet. We believe that democratising the creation and distribution of 3D/AR experiences represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people buy and sell products.

For more information, visit threedium.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005135/en/

Contacts:

Michael Toner

Chief Marketing Officer

michael.toner@threedium.co.uk



Media Press:

press@threedium.co.uk