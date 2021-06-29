PAAMC HK's Flagship Fund Awarded ESG Fixed Income Fund of the Year (Asia) by Environmental Finance

HONG KONG, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK") is delighted to announce that its flagship fund, the Ping An of China Asset Management Fund - China Green Bond Fund ("the Fund"), has won the prestigious award of "ESG Fixed Income Fund of the Year (Asia)" in Environmental Finance's Sustainable Investment Awards 2021.

Launched in November 2019 as the first China-focused green bond fund in the world, the Fund provides global investors with much-needed access to the second-largest green bond market in the world. The Fund imposes strict selection criteria to ensure alignment to global best practices by adhering to the Green Bond Principles and the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) standards.

With sustainable finance awareness on the rise, PAAMC HK expects the Fund to continue to grow rapidly with global investors, who are mostly under-allocated to Chinese green bonds. Moreover, Chinese green bonds not only offer higher yields compared to those in developed markets, they also provide the much-desired diversification to global bond portfolios.

Chi Kit Chai, CIO and Head of Capital Markets of PAAMC HK, commented:

"We are really delighted and honored to have received this award. This pioneer product represents an important mission for PAAMC HK as we grow and expand in the ESG investment space. Ping An is one of the earliest Chinese firms to have pledged to the UNPRI (United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment). Besides implementing high standards of ESG targets within our own organization, we also leverage our expertise on both onshore and offshore ESG opportunities for our clients. We are committed to offer more high-standard ESG and sustainability products to global investors in the near future."

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) is a leading investment manager in Asia. Its major fixed income products also include Ping An of China SIF-RMB Bond Fund, China High Yield Private Strategy Bond Fund and Emerging Market Income Fund.

The Sustainable Investment Awards is organized by Environmental Finance. The awards seek to recognize asset managers, analysts and data providers incorporating ESG across all asset classes.

About Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong)

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. was established in 2006. It is a direct subsidiary of China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318.HK and 601318.SH). It is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to conduct Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Securities Consultation) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. With strong capabilities in investment research and asset management, PAAMC HK offers full-fledged investment solutions across equities, fixed income, hedge funds, AI-quantitative investments, ETFs and other alternative assets. For more information, please visit asset.pingan.com.hk.