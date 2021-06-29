France's Revolt Energy Green has developed a flexible solar+storage solution for one-off events, construction sites, and different kinds of off-grid applications. It has also developed a mobile hydrogen solution.From pv magazine France Revolt Energy Green, a French lighting and electrical distribution equipment specialist, is leasing solar kits with capacities ranging from 4.3 kW to 30 kW, in multiple configurations. The 4.3 kW arrays can be deployed with 15 kWh energy storage systems. "It can be installed with a modular approach on maritime containers or containers for construction sites," CEO ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...