Trend Innovations Holding Inc. has Presented a New Release of Thy News with Improved Application Settings

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:TREN), a company engaged in information technology based on AI, continues active developing of Thy News application and has presented a new release of Thy News with improved application settings.

Thy News is a news aggregator that allows users to follow news from around the world through a variety of sources. Every time, thanks to real-time updates, users receive only the latest news from the sources of their interest.

The development team has made several improvements so Thy News users app experience will become even more enjoyable. The following were added:

Feed management improvements

Sharing feeds with other users

Keyword search history

Add the source of to the feed when searching by keyword

The main advantage of this update is the improved customization of the app's feeds. If earlier users could control only the design of the news display, now they have additional customization options. Having created a personal feed, users will be able to change the order of feeds displaying; edit the content of the feed, as well as enable/disable the display of each of the added sources; share their selection of sources with other users saving the similar feed with the same sources.

Another point worth noting is the improvement of keyword search, as well as the introduction of the ability to add a source with the news you like with one click.

Reading quality content from reputable publications and discovering new sources of information is now even easier with Thy News app.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC Markets:TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their own news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

