ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC:Rostelecom's shareholders approve 2020 dividends and the new Board of Directors 29-Jun-2021 / 13:04 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rostelecom's shareholders approve 2020 dividends and the new Board of Directors Moscow, Russia - June 29, 2021 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest integrated digital services and products company in Russia, today announces the results of its virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on 28 June 2021. 1. The AGM has approved Rostelecom's Annual Report and its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. 2. Based on Rostelecom's 2020 results, the AGM has approved that the Company's dividend will amount to RUB 17.5 billion (77% of the FCF for FY 2020), to be paid in cash, including: - RUB 5 per Class A preferred share; - RUB 5 per ordinary share. The shareholders have approved 12 July 2021 as the record date for receiving dividends for 2020. The shareholders have also elected the following individuals to form Rostelecom's Board of Directors: - Kirill Dmitriev; - Anton Zlatopolsky; - Sergei Ivanov; - Andrei Kostin; - Mikhail Oseevskiy; - Vadim Semenov; - Anton Ustinov; - Nikolay Tsekhomskiy; - Dmitry Chernyshenko; - Elena Shmeleva; - Alexei Yakovizkiy. The AGM has elected the following to the Audit Committee: - Igor Belikov; - Pavel Buchnev; - Valentina Veremyanina;; - Andrei Kantzurov; - Mikhail Krasnov; - Andrei Semenuk; - Anna Chizhikova. Additionally, shareholders have approved annual compensation to the members of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee, reaffirmed Ernst & Young LLC as Rostelecom's auditor, approved allocation of undistributed profit for the past years and distribution of losses for the reporting period, adopted Rostelecom's new Charter and approved certain deals with banks to finance the Company's operations. * * * PJSC Rostelecom is the largest integrated digital services and products company, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia. It serves millions of households, state and private enterprises across the country. Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access and pay-TV. The total number of broadband users stands at over 13.5 mln users, it has more than 10.8 mln pay-TV customers, over 6.1 mln of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. Tele2 Russia, a Rostelecom subsidiary, is a major player in the mobile market with the industry-leading NPS, a customer satisfaction benchmark. The joint mobile subscriber base is over 46.6 mln users. Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centres and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services. During the 1q 2021, the Group generated RUB 132.0 bln of revenues, RUB 55.4 bln of OIBDA (42.0% of revenue) and RUB 11.8 bln of net income. The Group's stable financial position is confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom has been assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA. * * * Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: - Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors; - The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations; - the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network; - the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansion of the range of its services and their pricing; - the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices; - the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on the development of the market segments within which the Company operates; - economic outlook and industry trends; - the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessment of impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity; - other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: - risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes in global economic conditions; - risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees and decisions governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchange controls relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies; - risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels of profitability and growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions, and the ability of the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market; - technological risks associated with the functioning and development of the telecommunications infrastructure, technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies; - other risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the Company's Annual Report and the Company's other public filings. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Given these and other uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein or otherwise. 