Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2021 | 12:41
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of SDRs in VEF Ltd (363/21)

VEF Ltd (Reg. No. 50298) with legal domicile in Bermuda will be replaced as
the parent company within the VEF Group by its former subsidiary VEF AB (publ)
(Reg. No. 559288-0362), resulting in a change of domicile from Bermuda to
Sweden. As a result, the SDRs in VEF Ltd will be delisted. 

Short name:   VEFL SDB  
----------------------------
ISIN Code:   SE0007192018
----------------------------
Order book id: 110742   
----------------------------

Last day of trading for these instruments will be on 2 July 2021.

Please note that the first day of trading for the ordinary shares of VEF AB
(publ), ISIN Code SE0016128151, Order Book ID 228862), company registration
number 559288-0362, will be on 5 July 2021. 

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Pareto
Securities AB. For further information, please contact Pareto Securities AB on
+46 8 402 50 00 or certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.