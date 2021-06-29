Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of SDRs in VEF Ltd (363/21)

VEF Ltd (Reg. No. 50298) with legal domicile in Bermuda will be replaced as the parent company within the VEF Group by its former subsidiary VEF AB (publ) (Reg. No. 559288-0362), resulting in a change of domicile from Bermuda to Sweden. As a result, the SDRs in VEF Ltd will be delisted. Short name: VEFL SDB ---------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0007192018 ---------------------------- Order book id: 110742 ---------------------------- Last day of trading for these instruments will be on 2 July 2021. Please note that the first day of trading for the ordinary shares of VEF AB (publ), ISIN Code SE0016128151, Order Book ID 228862), company registration number 559288-0362, will be on 5 July 2021. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Pareto Securities AB. For further information, please contact Pareto Securities AB on +46 8 402 50 00 or certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.