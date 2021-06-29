Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of VEF AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (364/21)

On request of VEF AB (publ), company registration number 559288-0362, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with effect from 5 July 2021. Short Name: VEFAB ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of shares in the company: 834,477,168 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016128151 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228862 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559288-0362 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Pareto Securities AB. For further information, please contact Pareto Securities AB on +46 8 402 50 00 or certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.