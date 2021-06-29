Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Netmore Group AB is removed (365/21)

On April 15, 2020, the shares in Netmore Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a press release with information that Buildroid Invest AB ("Buildroid") intended to submit a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in the Company. On May 11, 2021, Buildroid disclosed a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in the Company. On June 28, 2021, Buildroid published a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares in Netmore Group AB (NETM B, ISIN code SE0009921976, order book ID 140998) shall be removed. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB