Dienstag, 29.06.2021
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
WKN: A2DUX3 ISIN: SE0009921976 Ticker-Symbol: 98B 
Frankfurt
29.06.21
08:10 Uhr
0,136 Euro
-0,001
-0,88 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETMORE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETMORE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2021 | 13:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Netmore Group AB is removed (365/21)

On April 15, 2020, the shares in Netmore Group AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a press release with information that
Buildroid Invest AB ("Buildroid") intended to submit a mandatory bid to the
other shareholders in the Company. 

On May 11, 2021, Buildroid disclosed a mandatory bid to the other shareholders
in the Company. 

On June 28, 2021, Buildroid published a press release with information on the
outcome of the mandatory bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares in Netmore Group AB (NETM B, ISIN code SE0009921976, order
book ID 140998) shall be removed. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
