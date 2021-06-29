Trackwise Designs' FY20 results show a resilient response to the pandemic while management expanded IHT capacity to meet the requirements of a multi-million order from an undisclosed UK electric vehicle (EV) OEM. This OEM has recently extended its supply and manufacture agreement with Trackwise from three years to four, increasing the total value by £16m to up to £54m. We note that the volume ramp-up under this agreement has been delayed by a quarter to H122, so we have revised our FY21 estimates, taking EPS from 4.9p profit to 1.0p loss.

