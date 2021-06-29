Artugen Therapeutics, Ltd., a Company that applies rigorous pharmacologic principles to harness the microbiome's therapeutic potential in difficult-to-treat infectious and inflammatory diseases that are modulated by the GI tract, announced today that Bharat Dixit, Ph.D., Vice President of Biopharmaceutical Development Manufacturing, will moderate the digital panel Effectively Scaling Up Microbiome Manufacturing at the 6th Microbiome Movement-Drug Development Summit on July 1, 2021 at 12:10pm ET.

Dixit has more than 15 years of CMC experience and joined Artugen Therapeutics where he leads the manufacturing of the company's unique single strain live biotherapeutic products.

"Because manufacturing live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) is highly complex, there is tremendous value in bringing together microbiome leaders to share their perspective on ways we can improve the analytics, and process scale-up and quality control surrounding the manufacturing process," Dixit explained. "Our panel this Thursday will have a lively and engaging discussion for everyone interested in overcoming the challenges of manufacturing LBPs."

All of the Effectively Scaling Up Microbiome Manufacturing panel participants are well-respected leaders from companies that have been at the forefront of clinical development of LBPs for many years. Joining Dixit for the discussion are experts from 4D Pharma, Takeda, Seres Therapeutics, and Bacthera.

Some of the topics to be covered are:

What is the future of GMP infrastructure?

What does comparability mean in this space?

What are the new or improved QC methods or potency to replace microscopy and CFU count?

What factors affect the decision to manufacture internally or partner with a CDMO?

For more information regarding the 6th Microbiome Movement-Drug Development Summit please visit: https://microbiome-summit.com/

About Artugen Therapeutics

Artugen Therapeutics applies rigorous pharmacologic principles to harness the microbiome's therapeutic potential in difficult-to-treat infectious and inflammatory diseases that are modulated by the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Artugen has identified strains of Bacillus velezensis that uniquely deliver therapeutic benefits through release of multiple disease-targeting compounds in the GI tract. Artugen Therapeutics was co-founded in 2016 by Morningside Ventures and Professors Paul Ross and Colin Hill, both with the APC Microbiome Ireland and the University College Cork, and is funded by Morningside Ventures. With offices in Concord, Massachusetts and a research arm located in Cork, Ireland, Artugen Therapeutics has built a strong collaborative research partnership with APC Microbiome Ireland. For more information, visit https://artugentherapeutics.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005416/en/

Contacts:

Wendy Gabel

Kendall Investor Relations

wgabel@kendallir.com