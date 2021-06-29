Seeq Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Supporting Collaboration among Distributed Teams with Cloud-based Advanced Analytics

Seeq partners with cloud computing giants to deliver significant benefits to enterprises in era of remote working

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American market for advanced analytics for process manufacturing, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Seeq Corporation with the 2021 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Seeq enables analytics-driven process manufacturing companies to leverage their employees' expertise with easy to use applications which democratize access to machine learning and big data technologies. Seeq has infused innovation into every step of its customers' data analytics journey, from connecting to data and enabling collaboration and predictive analytics to sharing insights with colleagues for faster decision making. In line with this vision, in 2020 Seeq introduced Seeq Data Lab, an application to foster collaboration between the data and expertise of process engineers with the algorithms and of expertise of data scientists.

"Seeq Data Lab is relevant not only to the data scientists within a process manufacturing organization but also among analytics and process engineers," noted Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst. "It was designed to bridge the gaps among process data, expertise, IT data scientists, and algorithms. Specifically, data scientists and process engineers can use/access Python libraries with Seeq Data Lab to expand their analytics and share data and recommendations with process engineers. Even though the audiences may be different, they can collaborate easily because of the shared Seeq security, administration, and data access."

With users working in an increasingly distributed environment, Seeq is experiencing higher traction for its cloud-based applications. For instance, the company started with 100% of deployments on-premise, and now approximately 50% of its customers run Seeq in the cloud. A key reason for Seeq's success is its high-level partnerships with both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Seeq is now available in the AWS Marketplace, and the company is an Amazon Partner Network (APN) Industrial Software Competency and Advanced Technology Partner. Seeq is also in the Azure Marketplace, co-sell ready, and was a Finalist for Microsoft's 2020 Partner of the Year award. (These two have to be balanced).

In addition to inorganic strategies, Seeq has invested considerably in technology development, with its advanced analytics applications designed specifically for time series, sensor, or telemetry data. The company's application portfolio includes Seeq Workbench and Seeq Organizer that address diverse challenges, such as connecting to diverse data silos within an organization without moving or copying it and taking action on derived insights. Seeq Workbench offers a space for engineers to work on diagnostic, descriptive, and predictive analytics using process manufacturing data, whereas Seeq Organizer enables engineers and supervisors to assemble and distribute Seeq analyses as reports, dashboards, and web pages.

"Seeq has created a highly extensible space that accommodates the skillsets and interests of all its users, who can operate from no code to low code to pure scripting solutions," observed Sankara Narayanan. "Overall, Seeq's strong partnerships with Microsoft and AWS and its commitment to innovating for the future are expected to fuel its continued growth and reinforce its position as a leading contender in the North American market."

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Seeq Corporation

Founded in 2013, Seeq publishes software applications for manufacturing organizations to rapidly find and share insights. Oil & gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to improve production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and safety. Headquartered in Seattle, Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States and sales representation in Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq visit www.seeq.com.