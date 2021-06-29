Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Brilliant Future TO1 (366/21)

At the request of Brilliant Future AB, Brilliant Future ABs' equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 1, 2021. Security name: Brilliant Future TO1 ------------------------------------ Short name: BRILL TO1 ------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016038764 ------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 226692 ------------------------------------ Terms: Each TO1 series warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company against cash payment corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North during the period from 17 February 2023 to 2 March 2023 , however, a minimum of SEK 7 and a maximum of SEK 10 per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2023-03-06 - 2023-03-20 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2023-03-16 tradi ng day: ------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.