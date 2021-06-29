Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2021 | 14:05
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Brilliant Future TO1 (366/21)

At the request of Brilliant Future AB, Brilliant Future ABs' equity rights will
be traded on First North as from July 1, 2021. 

Security name: Brilliant Future TO1
------------------------------------
Short name:   BRILL TO1      
------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016038764    
------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  226692       
------------------------------------

Terms: Each TO1 series warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new
     share in the Company against cash payment corresponding to 70 percent 
     of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq 
     First North during the period from 17 February 2023 to 2 March 2023 , 
     however, a minimum of SEK 7 and a maximum of SEK 10 per share     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2023-03-06 - 2023-03-20                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2023-03-16                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
-------                                     


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.