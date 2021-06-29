Approximately 58% of retail professionals say the pandemic accelerated new technology-related product launches at their company, according to the new report "Using Retail Tech Innovation to Enhance the Customer Experience" released by global market research company Euromonitor International and the National Retail Federation (NRF).

"Technology will continue to be used to improve operational efficiencies and elevate the customer experience, positively impacting brand perception as a result," comments Michelle Evans, senior head of digital consumer at Euromonitor International.

Brands have leveraged technologies like AR and VR to connect with consumers, leading to 31% of consumers utilising these technologies to buy household items and furniture this year.

"The pandemic has drastically accelerated the implementation of new technology for many retailers," said NRF Vice President of Research Development and Industry Analysis Mark Mathews. "While these developments can typically take several years of meticulous planning, many were unveiled to consumers in a matter of weeks."

Innovations such as livestreaming emerged as a new retail channel, and findings from Euromonitor's 'Voice of the Consumer: Digital Survey' fielded in March 2021 suggest that globally, nearly 30% of consumers purchased through this medium in the last month. China recorded a high adoption usage at 63%, whereas in the U.S., while recording a relatively lower figure at 29%, popularity will likely continue as the concept takes hold.

Not only did companies accelerate transformation online, but they also ramped up in-store tech investments. Almost 40% of consumers point to scan-as-you-go, smart cart, and walk-in, walk-out technologies as top desired features.

Tech-based immersive experiences will continue to pick up as consumers return to stores more frequently. Euromonitor's digital survey results found that more than 42% of consumers are comfortable with in-store assistance from robots, and one in five are open to the idea of microchip implantation to enable payments.

Download the free report to understand how consumers' relationship towards technology has changed and where companies should make technological investments.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International is the world's leading provider for global business intelligence, market analysis and consumer insights. From local to global and tactical to strategic, our research solutions support decisions on how, where and when to grow your business. Find the right report, database or custom solution to validate priorities, redirect assumptions and uncover new opportunities. With offices around the world, analysts in over 100 countries, the latest data science techniques and market research on every key trend and driver, we help you make sense of global markets.

About NRF

The National Retail Federation, the world's largest retail trade association, passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail thrive. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation's largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs 52 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies. NRF.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005457/en/

Contacts:

Carol Li

Senior Communications Executive Euromonitor International

Tel: +44 208 175 7847

Carol.li@euromonitor.com