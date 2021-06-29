Rede Partners appoints three new Partners in its tenth year, promoting Alexandra Bazarewski, Magnus Goodlad, and Bruce Weir

Promotions strengthen Rede's presence in the US market and highlights growth in Transactions business

News comes against a background of record fundraising success for Rede, having supported seven final closes so far in 2021

Rede Partners, a leading independent fundraising advisor to the private equity industry, is pleased to announce the promotions of Alexandra Bazarewski, Magnus Goodlad and Bruce Weir to the role of Partner.

Alexandra Bazarewski leads Rede's Americas Coverage team. Alexandra was Rede's first US-based employee and opened the firm's New York office, which has since grown to 15 people. During Alexandra's tenure, building on existing strong North American Investor Coverage capabilities, Rede secured its first global fundraise for a US-based client. Since then, Rede Partners has built a cohort of US-headquartered client GPs, where the firm has successfully executed on global fundraises and bespoke advisory assignments. Rede is proud to have raised in total over €22 billion in capital commitments from North American LPs.

Magnus Goodladleads Rede's Transactions practice. Under his leadership, Rede has further entrenched its reputation as a leading GP-led transaction specialist, extending the team's expertise into a number of innovative new transaction types, including NAV financing facilities and GP equity and credit transactions. In recent months, Rede's transactions team has announced the close of four transactions for leading GPs worth in aggregate c.€1 billion, with a record number of additional transactions currently ongoing.

After joining as Rede's first Chief Operating Officer, Bruce Weir has been instrumental in building Rede's internal infrastructure and culture, underpinning the firm's rapid growth trajectory whilst maintaining excellence in client service. During Bruce's tenure, headcount has doubled in size to 90 professionals with major projects to support this completed across firm governance, digital architecture and training and development.

The partnership announcement comes as Rede celebrates its 10 year anniversary. Rede was founded in 2011 with a vision to work closely as a strategic partner with a select group of clients, supporting these clients to grow and enhance their long-term franchises.

Rede has advised on some of the most successful fundraisings and innovative transactions of the last decade with aggregate capital raised now exceeding €53 billion. Since January 2021, Rede has announced final closes for Avedon IV, Volpi Capital Fund II, TCV XI, PAI Mid-Market Fund, Verdane Edda II and Intera Fund IV. Up to seven more final closes are expected to be announced before year end.

Adam Turtle, Co-Founder said: "Alex, Magnus, and Bruce have all played critical roles in driving Rede's recent successes. Together, the partnership has a strong vision for Rede's next ten years continue to innovate, challenge and grow while providing exceptional outcomes for our clients."

Scott Church, Co-Founder said: "I am incredibly proud of how the firm has evolved and the role we have played in helping our clients achieve success. With an expanding team and increasingly clear lines of specialism, including Impact and Transactions, we have a strong base for continued growth. This expansion of our partnership represents another step forward for our business, and most importantly, for our clients."

Ends

Notes to Editor

About Rede Partners

Rede Partners is a leading independent fundraising advisor to the private equity industry, which since inception in 2011 has raised over €53 billion of capital across both primary fundraisings and GP-led secondary transactions. With a well-resourced 90-strong team based in London and New York, Rede has a rigorously implemented approach combining focus, a comprehensive service offering across the entire spectrum of investor-facing activities, and a long-term business development perspective. The Firm's business model is underpinned by an unwavering commitment to delivering against its clients' objectives, helping them tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities of today's capital raising environment. Focusing on quality over quantity, Rede engages only with firms after establishing strong conviction in the manager's calibre, values and future potential. Institutional investors around the globe trust Rede to seek out and bring them the market's most compelling investment opportunities.

For more information please visit: https://www.rede-partners.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005547/en/

Contacts:

Instinctif Partners

Ross Gillam ross.gillam@instinctif.com 020 7457 2035

Nick Corrin nick.corrin@instinctif.com 020 7457 2057