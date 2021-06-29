Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it signed a co-marketing agreement on June 23, 2021 with United Energy Ltd. (operating as "8760 Expense Management" or "8760") to collaborate on building lead funnels for each party's solutions in the agri-food sector. Where exchanged leads result in revenue being generated by the receiving party, a finder's fee will be payable to the disclosing party.

This agreement marks the continued development and growth of the Company's energy management and clean technology solutions for the agri-food value chain. This collaboration follows an earlier agreement signed December 7, 2020 with Green Metrics and the April 22, 2021 announcement of Sunterra Group as the lead adopter of these solutions.

8760's focus will be to work with TrustBIX's network of agri-food clients to optimize their energy management needs from both a sustainability and cost reduction perspective. 8760 has a 17-year track record of helping clients navigate the complexities of the electricity and natural gas utility markets.

"We are pleased to partner with TrustBIX to provide energy management services to companies in the agri-food industry," said Ken Klassen, 8760 Expense Management EVP of Business Development. "Food production is critical so it is exciting for 8760 to be involved with a company like TrustBIX whose technology and expertise is food traceability and sustainability which leads to better and safer products for everyone."

"The management of energy use and cost is increasingly important to agri-food operations," said Tom Ogaranko, TrustBIX Chief Innovation Officer. "Our new partner, 8760, has an established track record of creative energy sourcing that brings real cost savings to their clients."

The agreement has a one-year initial term and is renewable.

About 8760 Expense Management

8760 Expense Management (8760) is a privately-held, Alberta-based company that is focused on helping public and private entities optimize their electricity and natural gas utility expenses. Our 360-degree optimization approach focuses on the entire energy bill (consumption and delivery costs) and, together with our unique aggregation and competitive tender process, works to implement strategies that will contain or reduce utility costs. At 8760, our goal is to make the complex simple when it comes to energy management and we get a charge out of helping our clients succeed. Learn more at www.8760.ca

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability. By addressing consumer and agri-food business demands, the Company has a goal to become the most trusted and largest source of third-party food traceability and sustainability information globally - Gate to Plate®. TrustBIX Inc.'s focus is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour. The Company's proprietary platform, BIX (Business infoXchange System), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative use of data and technology. Extensive R&D has allowed TrustBIX to create a new blockchain-derived technology to complement its mature and proven traceability systems. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, the Company can deliver independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain. ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes. For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/@TrustBIX_Inc, Facebook at www.facebook.com/BIXSco, or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bixsco-inc-/.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mr. Hubert Lau

President and CEO

Telephone: (780) 456-2207

Email: info@trustbix.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88911