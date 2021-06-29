Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") reports that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2021 in Vancouver, B.C.

At the meeting, shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of LaSalle management's nominees to the Board of Directors, with all nominees receiving at least 99.9% in favour of the votes cast. Management nominees Dan Innes, Ian Campbell, Laurent Eustache, Karen Rees and Alan Moon were elected to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting or until their next successors are appointed.

Following the meeting, LaSalle's Board of Directors appointed its officers for the ensuing year, namely:

Chair of the board: Daniel Innes

President, Chief Executive Officer: Ian Campbell

Chief Financial Officer: Arnold Klassen

Corporate Secretary: Kristen Craiggs

Vice-President, Corporate Development: Ronald Stewart

Vice-President, Exploration: Alan Sexton

Steve Cook, a director of LaSalle since its inception as a private company, did not stand for re-election but remains as an advisor to the company. Commented Ian Campbell, President and CEO, "On behalf of everyone at LaSalle, I wish to acknowledge Steve's valuable insights, advice and overall contributions to the growth of our company, and we are really pleased he remains with us an advisor moving forward."

Dale Matheson Carr-Harris Labonte LLP were re-appointed as Auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next meeting or until its successor is duly appointed, and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Also at the meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly approved the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

LaSalle is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec. LaSalle is actively exploring Radisson as well as the Blakelock and Egan high-grade gold properties located in northeastern Ontario. LaSalle trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX". Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP.

"Ian Campbell"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 647-3966

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

