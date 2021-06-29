Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs Receives ASME Best-in-Class Innovation Award

AM Quality Assurance Company Recognized for Additive Manufacturing Measurement and Analysis

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry, was recognized at the June 17 American Society of Mechanical Engineers' AM Tech Forum, as the winner of the Best-in-Class Innovation Award for Additive Manufacturing Measurement and Analysis.

Approximately 40 demonstration videos covering five technology categories were submitted to the judging panel. Sigma Labs' entry showcased the latest release of the PrintRite3D monitoring solution including features that make it easier to find anomalies in process data, as well as production fleet optionality with machine-to-machine qualifications, and multi-laser system support. A list of all award winners can be viewed at: https://event.asme.org/AMtechforum/AMnews/First-AM-Innovation-Awards.

According to Lauralyn McDaniel, ASME's Industry Events Manager, "Winners were chosen based on multiple criteria including impact on speed, cost, and quality; range of potential use across applications and industries; level of innovation-from an improvement to a game changer; and how likely they would purchase. By combining scores of a diverse judging panel of AM industry experts in medical devices, aerospace, automotive, energy, consumer goods and other sectors, with ratings from the audience, winners were announced in five categories:

Machines & Processes

Materials

Software

Measurement & Analysis

Startup

Mark Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs, stated, "Our entire company is thrilled to have won the best-in-class innovation award for measurement and analysis. It is gratifying to be recognized for the work we are doing - along with our partners and standards organizations - to improve quality and accelerate the growth and prosperity of the additive manufacturing industry. Most importantly, this achievement was a total team effort."

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

