Dienstag, 29.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
PR Newswire
29.06.2021 | 14:33
Child Abuse Organization Announces its 24th Yearly International Conference

Since 1996, S.M.A.R.T. has provided online information about child abuse.

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

S.M.A.R.T. Child/Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Newsletter and Conferences - Neil Brick, Editor https://ritualabuse.us Scientific research about child abuse and trauma.

Online conference dates: August 14 - 15, 2021
Information: http://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/

International conference speakers:

Ritual Abuse in the UK - Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE

Her presentation will focus on the challenges, experiences and perspectives of ritual abuse survivors in the UK and parts of Europe over the past 30 years and explore the current situation in the UK.

Dr Laurie Matthew OBE is founder and Manager of Eighteen And Underhttps://www.18u.org.uk/ Founding member and advisor to Izzy's Promisehttps://rans.org.uk/izzys-promise/ and the Ritual Abuse Network Forum (RANS) https://www.rans.org.uk/

Mind Control and How to Stop it - Neil Brick

This presentation will explain how mind control and different suggestive techniques work in a variety of individual and public settings. Ways to expose and prevent mind control will be discussed.

Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His work continues to educate the public about child abuse, trauma and ritual abuse crimes. http://neilbrick.com

Self-Esteem - Wendy Hoffman

Programmers do everything they can to make their victims feel bad about themselves, debasing them in every way possible. Deprived of the self-esteem that others take for granted makes surviving victims more vulnerable to programming lies. This workshop discusses ways survivors can achieve a truer picture of who they are.

Wendy Hoffman endured various forms of secret mind control, and consequently had amnesia for most of her life. Books: The Enslaved Queen, White Witch in a Black Robe (2015),Forceps, poems, co-authored book From the Trenches (2018) and A Brain of My Own (2020) https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/

One Hundred Children: A Parable for Healing from Dissociation-savvy Mind Control - Dr. Ellen Lacter

Based on intensive therapy with survivors of ritual abuse and mind control, Ellen has written a parable with 15 fictionalized examples of programming of dissociated child identities that describe common kinds of tactics used in programming.

Ellen P Lacter, PhD, is a California licensed Clinical Psychologist in private practice and Academic Coordinator of the Play Therapy Certificate program at University of California- San Diego, Division of Extended Studies. www.endritualabuse.org

Developing a Mind of your Own - A Question and Answer Format - Facilitators: Wendy Hoffman and Neil Brick

Mind control is overwhelming by design. This is an opportunity to ask questions about what is difficult for you.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1553723/smart_logo_Logo.jpg

