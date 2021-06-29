German project developer Svevind Energy and Kazakh Invest wants to build a 45 GW green hydrogen complex in Kazakhstan. Norwegian companies Equinor, Aker Group and Saga Pure announced separate plans to further develop their green hydrogen solution.German project developer Svevind Energy and Kazakh Invest, a state-owned company promoting foreign investment in Kazakhstan, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a giant green hydrogen production plant in Kazakhstan. "Svevind plans to install wind and solar farms with a total capacity of 45 GW in mainly steppe areas in western and central ...

