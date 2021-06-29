Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACMY ISIN: CA68621J1049 Ticker-Symbol: OGF 
Frankfurt
29.06.21
09:16 Uhr
0,214 Euro
+0,010
+4,90 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANTO FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORGANTO FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2021 | 15:08
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced the results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on June 28, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting 65,909,354 common shares representing approximately 26.0% of eligible outstanding shares were voted, with all matters before the meeting receiving in excess of 99% support.

Shareholders elected seven directors: Steve Bromley, Peter Gianulis, Jeremy Kendall, Alejandro Maldonado, Joe Riz, Gert Jan van Noortwijk and Joost Verrest. Mr.'s Kendall, Maldonado, Riz, van Noortwijk and Verrest were elected as independent directors, representing 71.4% of the directors elected to the board.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Organto's independent auditor for the ensuing year, and resolved that both the Company's Share Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan be ratified and approved for continuation until the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

Grant of Stock Options

Organto also announced today that it has granted 200,000 stock options to an employee, as per the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan, at an exercise price of CDN $0.385, with 20% vesting immediately and 20% on each anniversary thereafter. The options granted have a term of five years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley
Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations
info@organto.com

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653395/Organto-Announces-2021-Annual-General-Meeting-Results

ORGANTO FOODS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.