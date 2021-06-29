Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced the results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on June 28, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting 65,909,354 common shares representing approximately 26.0% of eligible outstanding shares were voted, with all matters before the meeting receiving in excess of 99% support.

Shareholders elected seven directors: Steve Bromley, Peter Gianulis, Jeremy Kendall, Alejandro Maldonado, Joe Riz, Gert Jan van Noortwijk and Joost Verrest. Mr.'s Kendall, Maldonado, Riz, van Noortwijk and Verrest were elected as independent directors, representing 71.4% of the directors elected to the board.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Organto's independent auditor for the ensuing year, and resolved that both the Company's Share Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan be ratified and approved for continuation until the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

Grant of Stock Options

Organto also announced today that it has granted 200,000 stock options to an employee, as per the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan, at an exercise price of CDN $0.385, with 20% vesting immediately and 20% on each anniversary thereafter. The options granted have a term of five years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley

Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer

