Industry Veterans to Fuel Growth of New Solutions for Patients, Sites, Sponsors and CROs

Trialbee, the patient matching and enrollment platform, introduces the company's Advisory Board, which aims to serve as an innovation council that provides actionable insights and expertise from across the clinical research ecosystem to drive the growth of new solutions to fuel enrollment performance.

The industry has an increasing focus on easing the patient journey while providing greater access to clinical research as a care option. By leveraging real world data, decentralized clinical trials and diversity criteria, the global clinical trial landscape will rapidly innovate.

Trialbee's platform offers patients a simple journey into the study, reduces site burden through highly matched patient referrals and enables study teams to manage the performance of patient enrollment. This enables sites and sponsors to leverage real world data and data science to meet diversity requirements, reduce enrollment risk and meet their clinical trial timelines.

"As much as things have changed since the pandemic, enrolling representative patient populations for a given trial on time remains the biggest challenge in bringing new drugs and vaccines to market. The collective experience we've harnessed with our Advisory Board better enables Trialbee to weigh innovative technologies and streamline the enrollment performance," says Trialbee CEO Matt Walz. "Trialbee's emergence as a trusted partner comes at a time when finding qualified patients and simplifying their journey into clinical research is more important than ever."

The group of world-class experts in healthcare technology and clinical research will be led by Advisory Board Chairman Craig Lipset, Managing Partner, Clinical Innovation Partners.

"Now is the time for trials to move beyond outdated legacy approaches and deliver on the promise of patient access, experience, and diversity," says Lipset. "Trialbee has assembled an industry-leading group of passionate scientists, entrepreneurs, and executives who are uniquely positioned to guide the company in realizing the full impact of their innovative patient-centric approaches."

Joining Lipset on Trialbee's Advisory Board are:

Chris Boone, Ph.D. FACHE FHIMSS: VP Global Head of Health Economics Outcomes Research, AbbVie

Jen Horonjeff, Ph.D.: CEO Founder of Savvy Cooperative

Stefanie Kuhner: Global Director, Strategic Sourcing Procurement -- Clinical Technology Patient Recruitment, Bristol Myers Squibb

Chris Popple: Executive Director, Clinical Research Partnerships, Labcorp Drug Development

Rick Riegel: Former CEO Liquent and Phlexglobal

Carlos Rodarte: Co-Founder President, Veriteos, Inc.

Ian Smith, MBE MB ChB.BMedSc (Hons): Chief Medical Officer, Panthera Biopartners

Neil Weissman, M.D.: Chief Scientific Officer, MedStar Health

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient matching and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive operationalizes real world data (RWD) and applies data science to match patients globally. Our Candidate Manager platform simplifies the journey for matched patients to qualify and participate in clinical research. Partnering with sponsors, CROs and virtual/decentralized sites and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit http://www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

