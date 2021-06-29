Robust, user-friendly solution enables accurate and timely analysis for more informed planning and cost-control

Emburse, a global leader in expense management and invoice automation solutions, announces the launch of Emburse Analytics, empowering customers with dashboards that optimize spend, improve compliance and give finance teams deep spend analysis capabilities wrapped in an intuitive user interface.

Emburse Analytics puts actionable data at finance team members' fingertips, and it enables organizations to easily analyze a wide range of expense parameters. This gives organizations deep insight into spend to better enforce expense policy adherence, minimize wasteful spend, negotiate and enforce preferred vendor pricing, and make more informed decisions for future spend planning.

"As our employees begin to return to business travel, it's critical that we minimize spend leakage, and closely track outlays. Being able to easily analyze employee spend at a macro level as well as identifying any pockets of policy noncompliance is key to enabling this," said Heather Shafland, Business Process Manager at CyberPower Systems. "We previously faced a number of challenges in this area, as there was little ability to customize reports for our specific needs, and the data presentation wasn't intuitive. With Emburse Analytics, it's easy for my team to drill down into data and identify trends. With reports being created in a visually compelling and easy-to-understand graphical format, it is simple to present this information outside of our team to managers and other decision makers."

Emburse Analytics enables customers to:

See their employee expense data in easy-to-understand dashboards that show spend by different dimensions, such as department, expense type/category, and employee, so they can spot trends and highlight areas of inconsistency.

Share this data easily with their managers and approvers to help speed the expense approval process and alert managers to concerning areas.

Review spend over the previous year and set expected budgets by categories such as department or region. Organizations can look at their employees' spend by areas including highest-spending individuals or departments, most expensed categories and merchants, as well as tracking spend patterns over different periods of time.

Make more informed decisions about how to plan for the future, so they can prepare for changes in spend, instead of being surprised by it.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, we know that many organizations' travel and discretionary spend budgets will be closely watched. Doing this effectively requires finance teams to quickly and easily analyze data, which they can then communicate across the organization to help optimize spend and make smarter planning decisions," said Eric Friedrichsen, CEO at Emburse. "We developed Embuse Analytics to put the power of a sophisticated data and analytics solution in our customers' hands. Leveraging the data and insights from Emburse Analytics will help finance and corporate travel professionals save potentially millions of dollars by cutting non-compliant spend and making smarter budget planning decisions."

Emburse Analytics is currently available for customers of Emburse Certify Expense, and will be deployed across Emburse's suite of expense management and AP automation software solutions in the coming months.

About Emburse

Emburse humanizes work by empowering business travelers, finance professionals, and CFOs to eliminate manual, time-consuming tasks so they can focus on what matters most.

Emburse offers a growing portfolio of award-winning expense and AP automation solutions, including Emburse Abacus, Emburse Captio, Emburse Certify, Emburse Chrome River, Emburse Cards, Emburse Nexonia, Emburse SpringAhead and Emburse Tallie. Its innovative offerings are tailored to meet the unique needs of specific industries, company sizes, and geographies, and are trusted by more than 9 million users in more than 120 countries. Over 16,000 customers, from start-ups to global enterprises, including Boot Barn, Grant Thornton, Telefónica, Lufthansa Systems, and Toyota rely on Emburse to eliminate manual processes, make faster, smarter decisions, and help make users' lives and their businesses better.

Emburse is recognized as a leader in expense management and accounts payable automation by analyst firm IDC, and has received multiple awards for its high levels of customer satisfaction.

For more information on Emburse, visit emburse.com, call 877-EMBURSE, or follow the organization's social channels at @emburse.

