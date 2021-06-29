Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.06.2021
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
WKN: A0X93V ISIN: SE0002478776 Ticker-Symbol: 6YC 
Frankfurt
29.06.21
09:16 Uhr
2,220 Euro
-0,020
-0,89 %
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Senzime AB (publ) (367/21)

At the request of Senzime AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from June 30, 2021, the shares
will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 



Last day of trading is today on June 29, 2021.



Short name:   SEZI    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0002478776
----------------------------
Order book ID: 56147    
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
