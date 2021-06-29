Powerful, new 1E Nomad features enable better visibility of software and patch distribution capabilities for cost reduction and employee experience improvement

1E, a leader in Unified eXperience Management (UXM), today announced Nomad 7.1. This release delivers significant new capabilities to augment Microsoft Modern Management technology, including providing IT with unprecedented visibility into Microsoft Delivery Optimization content distribution, which leads to less time managing, maintaining, and troubleshooting and more time executing and responding.

The surge of remote working over the last year and the projected shift to hybrid working has catalyzed a greater need to manage devices wherever they are located. As a result, many IT organizations have embraced Microsoft and other modern management technology. While 1E Nomad has long been the choice for organizations looking to reduce the cost and complexity of managing their endpoints with Microsoft's System Centre Configuration Manager, it is now available for Microsoft Endpoint Manager.

With the release of 1E Nomad 7.1, 1E continues to support enterprises using Microsoft solutions, while delivering additional features and functionality. 1E Nomad Modern Management edition provides the simplest way to manage Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (MEMCM) in the enterprise. Not only does it reduce the complexity of MEMCM infrastructure, but it makes endpoints more secure.

"Our customers have been adopting Modern Management approaches to endpoints for quite a while now and in addition to the massive value they saw from Nomad they also shared ideas for additional ways that it could augment the new Microsoft technology stack as teams dive into a hybrid work model," said Amy Collins, VP of Product Marketing, 1E. "One area that was immediately obvious was the need for much greater visibility of the distribution of software and updates to all endpoints all the time. This version of Nomad answers that need and gives IT the ability to hybrid-proof their infrastructure."

Nomad 7.1 is fully integrated into the 1E Unified eXperience Management tool set, which unlocks extensive new benefits for customers upgrading to the latest version. Nomad together with the 1E Tachyon Platform offers extensive, out of the box endpoint health capabilities that ensure much higher software deployment, update and patch success rates. The Tachyon Platform also has modules for Digital Experience Management (DEM), Self Service, Patch Management, Endpoint Troubleshooting and Service Desk Automation.

"We see this release as a down payment on our vision for Nomad to help all enterprises benefit from Modern Management technology through greater adoption of tools like Microsoft Endpoint Manager," said Sumir Karayi, CEO and Founder, 1E. "These new features, along with the platform architecture are really exciting, and just the beginning of a new phase of substantial investment in Nomad. We have a compelling roadmap of capabilities in progress to continue to make Nomad the best choice for running Microsoft Endpoint management at scale."

Any current 1E Nomad customer upgrading to version 7.1 on the Tachyon platform, can also take advantage of other tools in the platform free for six months. This offer, available on all 1E products, is designed to reduce the enterprise shelf-ware epidemic by creating a more equitable way to buy software. Many enterprises are forced into making a buying decision after very limited evaluation and spend months on rollout after the software is procured. The 1E engagement is designed to give ample space to rollout into production and prove value before purchase, so that every customer sees a positive return from day one of an agreement.

The Nomad 7.1 Launch event takes place on Tuesday the 29th of June at 11 AM ET 4 PM GMT. Register here: https://info.1e.com/the-big-reveal-nomad-7.1

About 1E Nomad

1E Nomad is a suite of capabilities designed to optimize Microsoft endpoint management technologies such as ConfigMgr and now, Endpoint Manager. Nomad's peer-to-peer technology and bandwidth protection algorithm ensures that software updates and applications are delivered reliably, quickly and with guaranteed zero disruptions to the user's work or video calls. This technology has eliminated the need for over 20,000 servers in some customer deployments and as many as 250,000 servers globally.

Nomad also features extensive endpoint health technologies that ensure that it remains manageable and secure at all times.

About 1E

1E are the innovators in Unified eXperience Management (UXM) that supports the work from anywhere enterprise, so employees are secure, supported, and productive wherever they want to be. The 1E Tachyon Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation and automation that fixes issues, fast and without interruption. It puts employees in control, through self-service, self-heal and sentiment monitoring to understand how they really feel and reduces help desk calls and ultimately costs. That's why more than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them manage 11 million endpoints seamlessly. For more information, visit www.1E.com.

