Partners with NLO to Provide Insight into the Region's Top Podcasts and Podcast Publishers for the First Time

Triton Digital, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the expansion of its monthly Podcast Reports to the Netherlands, in partnership with the NLO, the Dutch JIC for Audio Audience Measurement. The report provides insight into the Top 10 Networks and Top 100 Podcasts in The Netherlands from May 3 May 30, 2021, as measured by Triton's Podcast Metrics measurement service.

In this reporting period, NPO took the #1 spot with 2.2M Average Weekly Downloads and 687,000 Average Weekly Users, followed by NRC Media with 491,000 Average Weekly Downloads and 192,000 Average Weekly Users. FD Mediagroep ranked #3 with 417,000 Average Weekly Downloads and 158,000 Average Weekly Users.

The Top Podcasts are also ranked by Average Weekly Downloads, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. Leading podcasts by Average Weekly Downloads include De Dag, Eerst dit, NOS Met het Oog op Morgen, and De Jortcast (NPO), followed by NRC Onbehaarde Apen (NRC Media). NRC Vandaag (NRC Media) took the #1 spot this reporting period.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Triton Digital to bring the industry standard for podcast consumption data to the region," said Frans Kok, Managing Director at NLO. "With podcast consumption on the rise and an increasing number of advertisers utilizing the channel to reach their target audiences, providing credible and transparent consumption data is of the utmost importance."

"We are pleased to partner with NLO to expand our Podcast Reports to The Netherlands," said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. "We are confident that our data will help the region's Podcasters, Networks, and Advertisers understand the audience reach and engagement, and further accelerate the growth of this already rapidly expanding medium."

To view the full results of The Netherlands Podcast Report, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports

To opt-in to receiving Triton's Podcast Reports via email, visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup

Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton's Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

Any podcast network or publisher with an audience in The Netherlands is eligible to participate in the Netherlands Podcast Report. To learn more, contact solutions@tritondigital.com.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About NLO

Nationaal Luister Onderzoek (NLO), the Dutch foundation for Audio Audience Measurement, is a Joint Industry Committee founded in 2012 by advertisers, media agencies, media channels and radio station operators. It represents the radio industry across the board. NLO's objective is to have valid and reliable radio and audio audience measurement performed and to make available the results to the market. The results are used for programming and media planning, among things.

