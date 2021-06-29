R.J. O'Brien Promotes Staniford to President

First to Hold Role since 2009

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced that Daniel Staniford has been promoted to President, acting on behalf of RJO and all of its global affiliates and related entities, including JVMC Holdings Corp., its parent company.

Staniford will also retain his role as RJO Chief Sales Officer, continuing to report to Gerald Corcoran, Chairman and CEO of RJO, acting on a group-wide basis. The promotion is effective immediately. The position of President has not existed at the company since 2009, and the firm's global presence now includes affiliates and offices in the UK, Dubai, France, China and Canada.

Corcoran said: "Dan has injected into our global sales efforts an unparalleled drive for excellence, always applying his deep knowledge of the markets and a profound sense of integrity. Over the past five years, he has proven to be a strong and decisive partner, committed to growing the company, building a best-in-class sales organization and reinforcing our unique culture. It was clear to me and our Board that Dan has earned the respect of our talented staff and is ready to join me in leading the entire firm as we continue our strategic, global expansion."

John O'Brien, Sr., member of the Board and speaking on behalf of the O'Brien family, which holds a majority interest in RJO, said: "We are thrilled to have Dan join Gerry in leading the firm that has been part of our family for nearly 107 years. Dan shares in our belief that nurturing relationships with clients and doing business the right way are the soul of this company, and we look forward to his contributions and vision as he embarks on his new role."

Staniford said: "I'm both excited and humbled to take on this new leadership opportunity on behalf of one of the most iconic firms in the business. One of my highest priorities as I continue to lead our exceptional global sales team will be a focus on driving top-line revenues for both long-established as well as emerging business lines throughout our organization."

Staniford assumes the role of President with nearly 25 years of experience in sales and management at some of the world's leading banks and financial services institutions. He joined RJO in 2016 as Executive Director, in charge of the firm's institutional business development in New York and London. He was promoted in May 2019 to the expanded role of Chief Sales Officer, overseeing global sales as well as RJO's Marketing organization, charged with ensuring the external brand and presence is aligned with sales strategies.

Prior to joining RJO, Staniford spent 13 years at Citigroup Global Markets, serving ultimately as Managing Director, Rates Sales. He spent the first seven years of his career at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., where he became a Vice President in the Commodities Lending Department. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and an MBA in Finance from Columbia University in New York.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for the past five years. At the HFM US Quant Awards 2020, RJO won the award for Best Independent FCM - the eighth honor bestowed by the HFM Global publications on RJO and its UK affiliate.

