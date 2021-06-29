Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.06.2021
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
Atlas Mara Limited Announces Extension of Accounting Reference Date

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited ('Atlas Mara' or the 'Company' and including its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, announces that it is changing its accounting reference date and financial year end from 31 December to 28 February, effective for the 2020 financial year. This change is driven by the ongoing strategic review and engagement with the creditors of the group.

Upcoming reporting

In line with the guidance issued by the FCA, and the ongoing COVID-19 related disruption to processes, the Company is availing of the two month extension to the date by which it is required to publish its annual report and accounts for year ended 28 February 2021. Accordingly, the Company is required to publish its 2020 accounts by 31 August 2021.

Contact Details:

Investors
Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media
Apella Advisors, +44(0) 7818 036 579
Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA) is a financial institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlas Mara Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653534/Atlas-Mara-Limited-Announces-Extension-of-Accounting-Reference-Date

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
