Hayes CTO Wins Gold in 2021 IT World Awards for Work Transforming MDaudit Enterprise Platform

Ritesh Ramesh is Named Chief Technology Officer of the Year for IT Software Organizations

WELLESLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Hayes, makers of the industry's leading integrated auditing, billing compliance and revenue integrity platform for the nation's premier healthcare organizations, announced today that CTO Ritesh Ramesh was recognized by the Globee® Awards as Chief Technology Officer of the Year in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®. Ramesh, who took top honors in the IT Software category, was recognized for his work leveraging augmented intelligence (AI) to transform both the company and its revenue integrity platform.

Ramesh was awarded the Gold Globee® for the AI-driven success of his long-term strategy to solidify Hayes' position as a leading technology company focused on supporting the nation's premier healthcare organizations as they move toward revenue integrity. A core component of his strategy was the integration of an augmented intelligence framework into MDaudit Enterprise, making it an even more powerful and agile enterprise-class platform.

"Ritesh's vision to incorporate innovative technologies into the MDaudit platform has not only enhanced Hayes' standing as a technology leader but is also improving the financial health of leading healthcare organizations," said Hayes CEO Peter Butler. "Ritesh has provided a timely and sound framework upon which they can build a solid revenue integrity strategy to survive today's fluid healthcare environment, and the Gold Globee recognition is well deserved."

"It is an honor to have our collective efforts recognized by Globee's IT World. I share this success with my entire team, without whom the transformation of MDaudit would not have been possible. The Hayes team showed the utmost resilience and focus during execution of these enhancements at a time when they were most needed," said Ramesh. "Not only does the integration of AI into the platform help healthcare organizations overcome pandemic-associated short- and long-term revenue shortfalls, but it helps ensure revenue integrity by enabling a deep dive into data sets to reveal insights and opportunities within the revenue cycle."

He adds: "Any transformation is a continuous process, and we will strive to ensure MDaudit will evolve with emerging market needs."

The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations and their end users worldwide. More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process to determine the 2021 winners.

Watch this informative video to learn more about the market forces that are reshaping the revenue integrity landscape and how MDaudit Enterprise is addressing them.

