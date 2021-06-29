Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Sable Resources LTD. (OTCQB: SBLRF) ("the Company"), a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. CEO of the Company, Dr. Ruben Padilla, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"We are an exploration company and our goal is to deliver value through mineral discovery," said Dr. Padilla to start the interview. "Our competitive advantage is the way that we do things," he shared. "We look for deposits with a size and grade that can create value to the company," said Dr. Padilla. "We are very careful with the projects that we pick," he continued. "Another thing is very important to us is to be in a jurisdiction where we can advance our projects to drilling fast and eventually build a mine," he explained. "We also have an efficient and small team, which is important in mineral exploration."

Dr. Padilla then elaborated on the Company's long list of projects within their portfolio, which provides them with flexibility and opportunity. "Most importantly, it is important to be well financed," said Dr. Padilla. "Our advantage is in having those fundamentals well covered."

Jolly then asked about the results of the Company's drill results for their El Fierro project. Dr. Padilla explained that the Company began the project in October of last year and commenced drilling by February of 2021. "We have completed 3,300 meters of drilling in 25 holes," said Dr. Padilla. "We now have over eight kilometers of veins with high-grade results," he added. "The first round of drilling was very successful. We were able to prove the continuity of mineralization in the known old veins and to discover various new veins, El Fierro has a district scale potential."

The conversation then turned to the Company's La Poncha and Don Julio projects located in San Juan, Argentina. Dr. Padilla elaborated on the potential and size of these projects, and shared that the Company is preparing to drill at the La Poncha Project in two gold - copper targets. "These are the kinds of targets that can completely change the face of the company; they are big targets," he shared. "South of that we have our Don Julio project which is under an earn-in agreement with one of the largest base metal companies (South32). At Don Julio we have at least three targets moving to the drilling stage, which are large gold and copper targets," he explained. "We will have multiple projects to drill next year."

"What are your financial positions for these drill plans?" asked Jolly. "Our plan is to spend between eight and ten million dollars of our money to do all of the work that we need to do, and will drill the Don Julio targets with the cash coming from South32," shared Dr. Padilla, adding that this will still leave the Company with about $20 million. "We have all of the money that we need to do the right exploration work."

To close the interview, Dr. Padilla elaborated on the potential of the Company as they continue to advance their extensive portfolio of projects, while still remaining undervalued.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (128,992 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

