New Albany, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - Healthcare tech start-up RxLightning today announced that it has achieved Microsoft "IP Co-Sell Ready" status. As a Co-Sell Ready Microsoft partner, the company's specialty drug enrollment solution will be jointly sold with Microsoft sales teams and in Microsoft's commercial marketplace, opening the door to rapid expansion of the reach and deployment of RxLightning technology.

About RxLightning:

Founded in New Albany, Indiana in 2020, RxLightning digitizes, automates and streamlines the historically complicated manual enrollment process of starting a patient on specialty medications. Specialty medications are expected to account for 70% of new medication launches through 2023. With RxLightning, healthcare providers can quickly and easily complete the enrollment process for every specialty medication in every therapeutic area, helping reduce paperwork, streamline communication and accelerate the speed of therapy for patients. Learn more at: https://www.rxlightning.com/.

