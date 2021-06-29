And that figure is based on a less ambitious climate change policy than the one Ottawa has committed to since the North American Renewable Integration Study started, in 2018.A modeling exercise carried out to determine the best path to a low carbon energy system across North America has estimated 34 GW of solar could be required in Canada by mid-century, rising to 51 GW with extensive electrification of heating and transport. Industry body the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) has welcomed the findings of the North American Renewable Integration Study (NARIS), and pointed out the ...

