GA Telesis Engine Services OY ("GATES"), the engine heavy maintenance unit of global aviation integrator GA Telesis, LLC (the "Company"), announces the opening of its expanded Special Procedures Aeroengine Hospital ("SPAH") shop. The newly expanded Helsinki facility focuses on specialized aircraft engine repair requiring limited or targeted maintenance. SPAH also supports a mobile response team, concentrating on engine field maintenance and on-wing support.

SPAH is an independent business unit of the GATES facility in Helsinki. The SPAH services line opened in July 2020 and showed immediate success and tremendous growth in its first year of operation, resulting in the expansion. Future demand for SPAH services will be met with the integration of SPAH facilities globally. The Company recently announced a joint venture between GA Telesis and Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) to build the second SPAH in the United States and has two other global expansion locations under review.

SPAH offers a wide range of the following services:

Engine lease return inspections

QEC installations

Boroblend repairs

Top case repairs

Accessory gearbox repairs

Hot section repairs

Compressor rear frame repairs

Engine storage and preservation

Airworthiness Directives

Service Bulletin implementation

Engine module changes

Engine test and thrust conversions

Engine troubleshooting

Engine MPD Tasks

"After observing the success of our SPAH and the rapid growth in strategic engine repairs, we have an immediate need to expand our capacity. Now with the completion of our Helsinki SPAH expansion, we have added much-needed flexibility to the growing engine MRO targeted repair market segment. Our customers' success is paramount, and the new expansion is a direct response to meeting their needs," commented Carsten Hvidegaard Holm, Managing Director, GA Telesis Engine Services.

About GA Telesis Engine Services

GA Telesis Engine Services (GATES) is a fully integrated subsidiary of GA Telesis, offering customers a seamless engine solution that combines high-quality repair and overhaul services as well as world-class supply chain services. The GATES facility is based in Helsinki, Finland, and operates under FAA, EASA, CAAC, TCCA, DGAC, GACA, ANAC, DGCA and ECAA approvals for CFM56-5B, CFM56-7B, and General Electric CF6-80C2 turbine engines. GATES has an integrated test cell capable of up to 100,000 pounds of thrust and can overhaul up to 200 engines per year. GATES Go-Team is also one of the few companies authorized by EASA to perform remote repairs on engines that are installed on aircraft.

