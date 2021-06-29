Pcom.ltd: Push Community Announces Its Initial Dex Offering This July

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / In a bid to help crypto-related projects rise above the storm and make their businesses popular, the team behind Push Community is pleased to announce its initial dex offering (IDO), which is scheduled to commence on July 1st at 4pm (GMT+4). The IDO has a hard cap of 1000 BNB, with 1 BNB pegged at 20 billion tokens. The IDO also has a maximum of 10 BNB each. At the end of the IDO, all the liquidity will be locked forever on PancakeSwap.

The popularity of the crypto industry is largely attributed to the hype around it, as well as the benefits the industry presents to the generality of the public. Though cryptocurrencies might be volatile as we have seen recently in the value of Bitcoin (BTC), promoters of different projects are striving to enhance its stability and value.

Push Community is an innovative concept designed to help new crypto projects gain better publicity using social media.

PCOM Token

Push Community has a deflationary token that users can use to pay for transaction fees. The token is based on Binance Chain (BSC). While the token is 100% community-driven, ownership of the token is renounced. Users can also use the token to pay for goods and services on the Push Community network.

How To Buy PCOM On PancakeSwap

This is a step-by-step guide on how to purchase PCOM on PancakeSwap:

The first step is to connect your digital wallet to MetaMask and transfer BNB to the wallet.

Thereafter, launch the PancakeSwap exchange and select a currency.

Enter this PCOM contract address into the search bar - 0x07ecbe61F8c41A9a724e96781957e236f9A480AD.

Set the slippage to 11% and click the cogwheel.

Enter the amount of PCOM you wish to purchase and click the swap button.

Confirm your order.

About Push Community

Push Community is a 100% community-driven project designed to facilitate the success rate of new crypto projects. Push Community offers unparalleled social media publicity so that new crypto-related projects can gain traction the shortest time possible. While the influence of marketing and social media cannot be overemphasized in the present day business environment, to maximize the use of social media to promote a crypto project, the promoters must use the right method; otherwise, their efforts will be in vain. And that's exactly why Push Community was introduced.

The primary objective of Push Community is to help crypto projects better leverage social media platforms like Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit to become popular and better realize their full potential. The team behind Push Community has the knowledge, experience, and wherewithal to improve the publicity and campaigns of any crypto project. The team consists of experienced blockchain experts, social media gurus, and seasoned Fintech experts.

Push Community's deflationary token is a BSC compatible token that users can use to buy goods and services on the Push Community network. For every transaction on the Push Community protocol, 1% of the transaction fee goes to a separate wallet that is used to fund a weekly giveaway contest. The contest is organized to reward the best pushers of the week. On top of that, 2% of the revenue generated is locked in a liquidity pool and another 2% will be distributed to all token holders.

